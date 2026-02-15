Randle sat in fourth place aboard the #222 Scott Taylor Motorsport entry shared with Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters when he spun and tagged the wall at the exit of The Cutting.

The incident occurred as Randle ranged up behind the #86 High Class Racing Porsche, which was being lapped by the top four cars running line-astern.

Randle appeared to venture slightly wide of the racing line at the right-hand kink on the exit of the Cutting, spinning the STM Mercedes.

It nudged the concrete on driver’s right initially with its left-front corner, which dragged in the left-rear. Both hits were relatively slow speed.

“It was as bizarre an accident as I’ve seen here,” veteran Bathurst 12 Hour commentator John Hindhaugh exclaimed.

Randle, who was approaching his next scheduled stop at the time of the mistake, limped the car back to the lane with smoke eminating from its left-rear.

Mostert took over the car in the stop and narrowly avoided sideswiping the #55 Jamec Racing Audi R8 after exiting the lane.

The drama didn’t stop there, however, with Mostert forced to return to the garage due to persistent smoke from the left-rear damage.

Mostert rejoined from that stoppage in 18th place, three laps behind the leaders.

A Safety Car period soon after – called for unrelated debris – allowed the Supercars trio to reclaim one of those laps back.

The #222 Mercedes had started from pole position and run among the leaders across the opening half of the race.