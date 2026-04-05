The Supercars rookie blasted the control Hankook rubber during a TV interview in the first third of the race.

The ominous comments followed an unscheduled stop for the outright-contending BMW that Ojeda is sharing with Simon Hodges due to a delaminating tyre.

According to Ojeda, the fragility of the Hankook rubber is talking point among the front-running cars.

“I love that Hankook supports our event, but it seems like ever since we swapped to this tyre, all we complain about is delamination,” Ojeda said on the broadcast.

“For us pros it’s scary driving cars that, you know, at any point the tyre can fail.

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“It’s really disappointing for guys like Simon, Dean Campbell, the Kavichs, this is their big event of the year, and all their money goes into this event, and we’re possibly going to write their cars off because the tyres fail.

“I love that Hankook supports this event as I said, but this is not good enough.”

Hankook replaced MRF as the control tyre supplier for the Bathurst 6 Hour last year.