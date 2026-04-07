The vision, sent to Speedcafe by the team, shows the sheer force of Barram’s glancing blow of a stricken car and then head-on impact with the concrete.

Viewer discretion is advised.

The crash started with side-by-side contact with the Chevrolet Camaro of Grant Denyer, which appeared to be looking to pass the VW Scirocco despite it being a double waved yellow zone.

Both Denyer and Barram were hospitalised, although Denyer was quickly released with no serious injuries.

The same can’t be said for Barram, though, who suffered fractured ribs, vertebrae and multiple foot fractures that will require reconstructive surgery.