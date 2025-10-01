The council is for the first time seeking expressions of interest from businesses to sponsor billboards and overhead bridges around the circuit on non-race weekends.

Stage one of the project is forecast to rake in as much as $350,000 per year, with a second phase to be implemented pending demand.

According to the council, the circuit currently brings in approximately $4 million annually through its operations – roughly matching the cost to run and maintain it.

While it cedes signage rights during the Bathurst 1000, Bathurst 12 Hour, Bathurst 6 Hour and Challenge Bathurst events, council is looking to monetise the eyeballs of 280,000 non-race weekend visitors.

Deputy Mayor Cr Ben Fry said the plan has been hatched to avoid leaning further on rate payers as regional councils deal with increased financial responsibilities under the NSW Government.

“As one of Australia’s most iconic circuits, this launch marks a groundbreaking opportunity for brands to harness a powerful regional asset, driving real economic impact and meaningful engagement within the local community,” said Fry.

“There are eyes on Mount Panorama, we know that. We want to ensure we can leverage this visibility to create a sustainable revenue driver that will be put straight back into the local community.”

The expression of interest period opened today and will close on October 28, with a panel to “pick winners based on brand fit, lease amount and creativity.”

A prospectus document details the projected values of each bridge and billboard available around the circuit on 12-month packages.

The most prized pieces are the bridges across the start/finish line (listed at $55,000-$75,000) and Brock’s Skyline ($45,000-60,000), while the hotel bridge at the end of Conrod Straight is unavailable due to an existing lease.

Council advises that advertising on concrete walls around the circuit is not part of the standard packages but can be negotiated on a case-by-case basis.

Key trackside signage had previously only been updated ahead of each major event, leaving those sponsors to benefit from casual visitation for months following races.

Mount Panorama will next week host its crown jewel event, the Repco Bathurst 1000.