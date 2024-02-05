The Ron Hodgson Motors entered, Channel Seven-backed four-door Torana will be part of the PremiAir Hire Bathurst winners' category at the Festival on March 16-17.

Englishman Fitzpatrick had to nurse the car over the final laps as smoke billowed from a broken gearbox seal, a broken rear axle, and the closing MHDT Torana driven by Colin Bond and John Harvey. The victory was the first for an emotional Morris who was in tears as watched the final laps from the pits.

It was second consecutive podium clean sweep for Holden's Torana, and L34s filled the top seven places in 1976. The Torana is coming to Adelaide courtesy of the National Motor Racing Museum in Bathurst, alongside the 1965 Bathurst-winning Ford Cortina Mk1 GT500.

The PremiAir Hire Bathurst winners' category is new for 2024 and will feature original Bathurst 500/1000 winners. Cars that have been included are the two-time winning Holden VH SS Commodore (1982 and 1983) and Holden ZB Commodore (2020 and 2022). Also in attendance will be the Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 that won in 1991 and 1992 with more Bathurst winners to be announced.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the Adelaide Motorsport Festival will be a museum in motion, with displays of historic, rare and significant race vehicles on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Categories to be featured include Formula 1, V8 Supercars, Group C and A Touring Cars, sportscars and others over the weekend, in addition to on-track demonstrations, off-track displays, villas and more.

For more information and ticket details, visit AdelaideMotorsportFestival.com.au.