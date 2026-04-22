Wood will trade his Walkinshaw TWG Racing Toyota GR Supra for a Ford Mustang TA2, joining Walkinshaw junior Pip Casabene in the two-driver event.

The Kiwi joins a list of Supercars stars to have competed in the event, including Brodie Kostecki and Craig Lowndes.

For Casabene, a driver of Wood’s calibre joining is a welcome addition.

The teenager combines a second season in Toyota GR Cup – now with the Walkinshaw Foundation Academy – with his debut year in TA2.

Casabene started strongly in Round 1 at The Bend, with multiple top 10 finishes to take Rookie of the Round honours.

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A mistake at Bathurst scuppered an otherwise strong weekend of improvement for the young charger.

TA2 category manager Matthew MacKelden described the Supercars star as a “fantastic addition”.

“This years TA2 Tag Team Enduro is once again shaping up to be an awesome event and to have one of the most recent Supercars winners is very special,” said MacKelden.

“Ryan [Wood] is clearly one of the stars of Supercars and for him to be partnering one of our championship drivers in fellow Walkinshaw TWG driver Pip Casabene is a fantastic addition to the field.

“Pip has already proven himself to be a future talent when he qualified third on debut at Tailem Bend so there’s no doubt they’ll be a competitive combination.

“We’ll be releasing some more brilliant combinations in the coming days so I reckon Tim Slade and Alice Buckley will have their hands full defending their 2025 title.”

Casabene and Wood are one of seven confirmed pairs for the event so far, joining category regulars Des Collier, Kody Garland and Danny Reidy, partnered by Elliot Barbour, Ayrton Hodson, and Charlie Parker respectively.

Bathurst 6 Hour winner Ben Kavich will be joined by Ben Grice, while reigning TA2 champion Jarrod Hughes is joined by TA2 NZ champ Caleb Byers.

Alice Buckley and Tim Slade also return to defend their win in last year’s event.

The TA2 Tag Team Enduro is part of ‘2 Days of Thunder’, Round 2 of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series at Queensland Raceway on May 1-3.