The Bathurst 1000 winner will join the Chevrolet squad this season, replacing Scott Pye in the #20 entry.

That car ran on a rolling sponsorship model last season, however Team 18 has already locked in a permanent backer for Reynolds this year in Tradie Beer.

The Tradie brand has been active in Supercars for the past two seasons with major backing of the fourth Tickford entry.

That included showcasing the Tradie Beer brand towards the end of last season.

According to Tradie founder and CEO Ben Goodfellow, Reynolds and his larrikin personality are the perfect fit for the brand.

“We’re absolutely pumped to team up with Team 18 and David Reynolds taking the wheel of the Tradie Beer Racing Camaro for the 2024 Supercars Championship,” he said.

“It’s an exciting new relationship for us, joining an up and coming team on the rise, and our Tradie Workwear will be a slick addition to gear up the team for success on track and in every tough job they tackle.

“David’s not just another racer, he’s a rockstar of the pit lane and one of the top characters in the paddock, so we’re really excited to join up with him.

“He’s a perfect fit for the way we showcase our brand, we’ll be sure to have some fun with him and the crew this year. His recent successes have us all hyped up to see what he can bring to the team as they enter a new era in 2024.”

Reynolds welcomed the association with a beer producer.

“I am really excited to partner up with Tradie Beer and have them on my Camaro,” he said.

“I like drinking beer, I like having fun, and they sort of go hand in hand, so it’s going to be an exciting year.

“I’m really looking forward to starting a new chapter. I’ve been with my last team for three years, so I’m starting something fresh. I’m in a Camaro now, so it’s going to be a little bit different for me, but I’m really looking forward to getting to know everyone at the team, understand how they work, see what knowledge I can bring and see how far we can get up the grid and win some races.

“I’m really looking forward to partnering with [Mark Winterbottom] again. I haven’t done that for a long time, but we stayed friends over that time, it’s going to be really fun.”