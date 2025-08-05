Bayliss took to social media to reveal he fractured seven ribs and his collarbone in an accident that left him “beat up” and hospitalised.

The 56-year-old didn’t offer much detail other than he had been riding at a circuit when he suffered the accident.

“Went for a spin in the meat wagon (ambulance) yesterday,” he wrote.

“Thanks to the people who spotted me having a sleep on the track. Seven ribs, punctured lung and collarbone, and just beat up.”

It’s the second noteworthy accident this year for Bayliss, who broke his ankle in June.

Bayliss rode for Ducati in MotoGP and WorldSBK, famously winning the 2006 Valencian Motorcycle Grand Prix for the Desmosedici.

He enjoyed a successful WorldSBK career, winning the title three times across 2001, 2006, and 2008.

The Taree native’s son Oliver Bayliss currently competes in the second-tier British Supersport Championship under the British Superbike Championship.