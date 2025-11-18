In their Red Bull Mason Motorsports Trophy Truck, they qualified third outright of the 233 entered for the 58th running of the famous SCORE Baja 1000 off road endurance race.

The gruelling event began last Friday in Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico. In the first half they maintained position before advancing on the race leader. After Race Mile 600, one rival front running team had light issues, another had a driveshaft problem and the third placed competitor rolled.

At Race Mile 777 they physically led the event before they were ran out of fuel at Race Mile 802 – due to being refuelled with the incorrect mount. That was just 51 miles (82 kilometres) short of the finish.

“Honestly, I am a little lost for words. We are all human and we make mistakes, and this one hurt,” Price stated on his racing website.

“Paul did an incredible job getting the truck to us in the best possible condition. A small amount of rain helped the course open up and we were able to chase Bryce [Menzies], which we did. We put more than a minute on him, but the Baja gods were not on our side this time.

“I am gutted for our team, partners and supporters. We have been down here for a month putting in the work and being away from our families, and for it to end this way is not what we wanted.”

The winners were Chris Polvoorde and Menzies as Mason Trophy Trucks filled the top three places. Second and third went to the Luke and Dan McMillin entries. Robby Gordon was fourth in a Geiser Bros Trophy Truck. Price and Weel were able to finish in 15th.

Last year at the same event, the Aussies they were struck down by a failed oil pump more than 850 miles into the event. Since though, they have had success with seconds in the Baja 400 and Baja 500 and fourth in the San Filipe 250.