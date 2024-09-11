The Jaxon Evans/Dean Fiore machine will sport a red look and #50 at Sandown and Bathurst in celebration of SCT’s 50th anniversary.

Founded by Pete Smith in 1974, the logistics giant now operates a fleet of over 55 locomotives and employs 1100 staff.

The names of all 1100 staff members feature on the bonnet of the Camaro, which was revealed at SCT’s Altona headquarters.

Evans, 27, took over full-time driving duties aboard the SCT Camaro after co-driving the entry alongside Jack Smith for the past two seasons.

“Loving the updated design marking SCT’s 50th anniversary,” said Evans, who currently sits 22nd in the standings.

“Understanding the company’s history and the significance of this milestone is nothing short of impressive.

“Hopefully, a new look will kick off the start of a strong back half to our debut season together!”

Fiore moves into the SCT camp having co-driven BJR’s #14 Midday’s Camaro in 2023.