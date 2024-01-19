The two drivers come out of Tom Williamson's The Racing Academy outfit, having both debuted in the National Trans Am Series last year.

They were both podium finishers in their rookie Trans Am season despite both having limited car racing experience.

Cleary moved up to cars from a brief karting career in 2022, racing Formula Ford in Western Australia, while Gillis came straight from karting to Trans Am last year.

Cleary does have some limited Supercars experience as well, having taken part in ride days for Team 18 last year, and is banking plenty of pre-season miles in Formula Regional Oceania, which kicks off this weekend.

The pair are expected to dovetail their Super2 commitments with second seasons in Trans Am.

“Having such exciting new talent like Elliott and Cody in Super2 for us is a boost to that program,” said BJR owner Brad Jones.

“You don't take the decision to expand lightly, it always has to stack up but there is a lot of sense to running these two very capable drivers.

“Looking at the results from karting and how they're accelerating through the ranks in other categories, it'll be interesting to see how they come to grips with the Super2 car.

“We're looking forward to getting on track at Bathurst.”

Gillis, 24, said landing a Super2 seat is a dream come true.

“I'm pretty keen to be in Super2 this year,” he said.

“It's been a big dream of mine since I was young. I'm probably a little bit older than most of the field at the moment, but it's not going to stop me. And I've always wanted to be here. I'm keen for the big year.

“The goal is to improve and as a racing driver, you always want to win. But if we can sort of aim for top five and then as the year goes on, probably consistently to be top three would be amazing. And then a couple of wins along the way, it'd be perfect.”

For 17-year-old Cleary, the move is a step closer to a future in Supercars.

“Really excited to work with BJR and to step up to the challenge that Super2 presents,” he said.

“The racing in Super2 is very competitive and it will be awesome for me to learn and grow with the team.

“I am so grateful for this opportunity and for all the support I have around me, especially my family.”