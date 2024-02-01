Originally 70 of the tubular spaceframe steel chassis cars were planned, but only a handful were made under the Brabham Automotive banner in Adelaide between 2018 and 2024.

The Adelaide-built track-focused hypercar is powered by a mid-mounted 5.4lt naturally aspirated V8 engine that is based on the Ford V8 modular architecture and has been extensively modified. It produces over 700hp (520kw) at 7200rpm.

The BT62 has a six-speed Holinger sequential gearbox with pneumatic actuation to the rear wheels. It has ABS and traction control, a 125-litre fuel cell with quick-fill connectors, carbon Kevlar wheel housings, built-in air jacks and the carbon brakes are by Brembo.

The BT62 recorded fastest laps and broke lap records at tracks such as the Mount Panorama circuit at Bathurst, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, The Bend Motorsport Park and Queensland Raceway. The Car has raced also in the United Kingdom and New Zealand.

Its competition debut was at Brands Hatch (UK) in late 2019, where it was driven by David Brabham and Will Powell. It started from pole position and was a first-race winner.

The BT62 will feature alongside the Mazda 767B sportscar, Lancia Beta Montecarlo Turbo Group 5 sportscar and Mercedes-Benz 190E DTM Group A touring car in the Invitational category.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the Festival will be a museum in motion, with displays of historic, rare and significant racing vehicles on the Victoria Park section of the Adelaide Street Circuit.

Other categories to be featured include Formula 1, V8 Supercars, and Group C and A Touring Cars, over the course of the Festival weekend, in addition to on-track demonstrations, off-track displays, villas and more.

