Lando Norris topped the timesheets in FP2 at Silverstone, edging out the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to cap off a strong Friday for the home crowd.

Hamilton had led FP1 earlier in the day, with Ferrari showing consistent pace as both drivers finished in the top four across both sessions.

Oscar Piastri took fourth for McLaren ahead of Max Verstappen, who again expressed frustration over front tyre performance. Kimi Antonelli placed sixth for Mercedes, while Lance Stroll impressed in seventh with Aston Martin’s updated floor.

George Russell, Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson completed the top ten, with Racing Bulls delivering another strong session.