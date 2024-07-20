The Ford Ranger leads Round 3 at Sydney Motorsport Park ahead of Isuzu D-MAX teammates Adam Marjoram and Aaron Borg, Jayden Wanzek (Mitsubishi Triton) and David Sieders (Mazda BT-50).

Ryal Harris was able to withstand pressure to take out Race 2. The BT-50 pilot started the reverse top seven race (from the Race 1 results) from fourth and jumped immediately to the lead and led all the way.

Initially he was able to pull a 2.0s lead before Borg and Marjoram reduced the gap. Ultimately the two traded places before contact between them spun Marjoram.

Crick who was fourth, was baulked sufficiently to allow Cody Brewczynski (Toyota Hilux) past. Crick was able to get back ahead and cross the line third. However he had already incurred a 5.0s penalty for contact with Craig Woods that damaged and retired his Hilux.

Wanzek was given fourth ahead of Marjoram, Crick, Ryan How (Ranger), Ben Walsh (Hilux), Adrian Cottrell (Holden Colorado) and Jimmy Vernon (Triton) in tenth place.

Crick and Harris were on the front row for Race 3 and the ran side-by-side initially before the former assumed the lead he would hold for the entire race.

Harris was 2.2s behind Crick after two laps and quickly faded further before he pitted with a steering issue. It was quickly rectified before he resumed a distant last.

That elevated Marjoram to second ahead of Borg until the latter was passed by Wanzek on Lap 6. Fifth was Sieders who picked up five places after he was 10th at the end of the first lap.

He was trailed by How, Walsh and Brewczynski who were both demoted with 5.0s penalties. How was placed sixth ahead of Vernon, Woods, Brad Vereker (Triton) and Holly Espray (D-MAX).