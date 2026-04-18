A fourth place in Race 3 ended Wood’s podium streak but enabled him to eek his advantage over Brodie Kostecki out to 33 points.
Nine drivers are still mathematically in contention with 145 points to be awarded, including five points for the fastest lap of the race.
|Pos
|Driver
|Total
|Diff.
|1
|Wood
|416
|2
|Kostecki
|383
|-33
|3
|Feeney
|365
|-51
|4
|Payne
|322
|-96
|5
|Brown
|295
|-121
|6
|Allen
|294
|-122
|7
|Golding
|284
|-132
|8
|Mostert
|276
|-140
|9
|De Pasquale
|274
|-142
|10
|Waters
|230
|-186
|11
|Le Brocq
|203
|-213
|12
|Ojeda
|178
|-238
|13
|Heimgartner
|155
|-261
|14
|Randle
|154
|-262
|15
|Gray
|154
|-262
|16
|Bates
|153
|-263
|17
|Cameron
|132
|-284
|18
|Murray
|118
|-298
|19
|Hill
|110
|-306
|20
|Jones
|103
|-313
|21
|Reynolds
|102
|-314
|22
|Fraser
|98
|-318
|23
|Stewart
|84
|-332
|24
|Walls
|55
|-361
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