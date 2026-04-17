Allen completed one of the toughest tasks in Supercars, holding off a rampant Brodie Kostecki to secure a breakthrough first win.

He did so with some genius strategy and fascinating coaching from his ex-F1 engineer who is just four rounds into his Supercars career.

The race also featured a bizarre phantom Safety Car, which led to an investigation and subsequent findings from Motorsport Australia.

Andrew van Leeuwen and Stefan Bartholomaeus break it all down in the Friday edition of the daily pod.

Listen now!