McLennan was on just his third lap of practice when he drove through the blind Turn 14, only to see Lachlan Bloxham’s crashed Porsche in the wall.

Queenslander McLennan, 19, had nowhere to go collected the stranded car.

McLennan emerged from his wrecked racer with a strained neck from whiplash and was sent to Gold Coast University Hospital for evaluation.

The precautionary scans found no serious injury and McLennan was discharged, and pending clearance from Motorsport Australia, will be cleared to compete in Carrera Cup’s qualifying session tomorrow morning.

The damage to McLennan’s car was significant, but has since been repaired by the Earl Bamber Motorsport team.

McLennan said that he simply had no way of avoiding the collision.

“I had nowhere to go. There was a car on the racing line, I could do nothing except hit him,” said McLennan.

“It’s a real shame because we have such short practice sessions and all I’ve done is two and a half laps.

“It was a pretty hard hit. My neck took a pretty bad whip. It hurts a bit now, but I should be OK to get in the car tomorrow.

“This is a track where laps are so important, so I’m on the back foot for tomorrow, but we’ll see.

“The team at EBM has been great. They’ve repaired the car and have helped me through this whole process. We’ll see how it all feels for tomorrow.”

Qualifying for the Porsche Carrera Cup will be held at 9:45am AEST tomorrow, followed by Race 1 at 1:55pm.