The premiere one-make Porsche series will continue to run solely on the Supercars undercard with a schedule that mostly mirrors that used this season.

There will be one less round, though, with Porsche opting to drop Sydney Motorsport Park as its opener and kick its season off at Albert Park on Australian Grand Prix weekend.

From there it will take in Hidden Valley, Queensland Raceway, The Bend Motorsport Park, the Bathurst 1000, the Gold Coast 500 and finish at the Adelaide Grand Final.

The slight reduction in the calendar comes with a shift in format with international Carrera Cup format of two 45-minute races to be used in Darwin, Ipswich, The Bend and on the Gold Coast.

The other three events will continue with the more Australian-focused format of three 30-minute races.

The second-tier Michelin Sprint Challenge will continue with a six-round calendar that will once again include Shannons SpeedSeries events at Phillip Island, The Bend, Queensland Raceway and Sydney Motorsport Park, and Supercars appearances at the Townsville 500 and the Sandown 500.

“The 2026 calendar is the result of significant consultation with our teams, stakeholders, event promoters and is designed to give the best possible balance in pacing the events throughout the year while delivering great experiences to our competitor group,” said Porsche Cars Australia’s senior motorsport manager Craig Nayda.

“A shift to seven rounds for Carrera Cup focusses the championship on some of the most popular and largest motorsport events in the country and will ensure the final year of the current generation 992 GT3 Cup Car is as strong as possible.

“Our partnerships with the SpeedSeries and Supercars are extremely productive, and we’ve got a great working relationship with both to ensure that both Carrera Cup and Sprint Challenge remain in premium positions on both calendars.

“We’re excited about the 13 events on our 2026 calendar and another big year of one-make Porsche racing in Australia.”

2026 Carrera Cup Australia calendar

Round Event Date 1 Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park (VIC) March 5-8 2 betr Darwin Triple Crown (NT) June 19-21 3 Ipswich Super440 (QLD) August 21-23 4 AirTouch 500 at The Bend (SA) September 11-13 5 Repco Bathurst 1000 (NSW) October 8-11 6 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 (QLD) October 23-25 7 BP Adelaide Grand Final (SA) December 3-6

2026 Michelin Sprint Challenge calendar