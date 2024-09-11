The Tickford entry will sport the swirl-look made famous in the 1990s, initially by the factory Toyota Celicas running the World Rally Championship, then followed by the Castrol TOM’s Supra in Super GT.

The popularity of the Castrol look was then immortalised by the early Gran Turismo PlayStation games that were realised in the late 1990s.

This is not the first retro use of the iconic livery this year, with RFK Racing running it in NASCAR at Darlington – where it was a winner – while the Castrol MEM Rally Team has been successfully sporting it in the British Rally Championship.

Randle and Everingham will now look to keep the success of the swirl going at Sandown this weekend.

“We are super proud to be unveiling this classic Castrol livery on our Ford Mustang for the Sandown 500 this weekend,” said Randle.

“This year marks 125 years of Castrol globally so we thought it was only fitting to run one of the most famous Castrol liveries of all time.

“Like a lot of people, I have fond memories of playing Gran Turismo on PlayStation growing up, and the Castrol TOM’s livery is one of the first cars I think of when I think of the game.

“It’s pretty exciting to see Castrol and Tickford bringing it to life on my Ford Mustang.

“The design looked amazing on Brad Keselowski’s Ford Mustang NASCAR this year, and I reckon it looks just as good on the Tickford Mustang Supercar. Hopefully Tyler and I can replicate his race winning performance for Castrol and the Tickford fans.”

Jan Willink, Brand and Product Manager, Castrol Australia and New Zealand, welcomed the one-off look to celebrate the brand’s milestone year.

“Castrol is proud to continue its 125 year celebrations with a timeless livery that celebrates Castrol’s sustained involvement and success in motorsport competition globally,” said Willink.

“Whether fans of motorsport, fans of gaming, or fans of both, the Castrol TOM’s livery is one that is instantly recognisable across so many generations.

“With Castrol celebrating 125 years globally, we felt that this was the perfect opportunity to reflect on an iconic part of history, while also looking forward by reimagining it on the Gen3 Castrol Racing Tickford Mustang. We certainly hope fans love the look as much as we do!

“It has been terrific to see Tom, Cam [Waters] and the whole Tickford team consistently unlocking the edge of performance in recent months, and there’s no better time to be coming into form with the biggest races of the year ahead of us.”

Grove Racing is set to unveil its own retro livery for its Penrite Mustangs tomorrow.