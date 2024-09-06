The event has signed a multi-year agreement with the tyre brand which has a 20-year history of supporting Australian Motorsport and Production Car racing in particular. For the first three years of the six-hour event in 2016, Hankook was the official control tyre.

“After a long and detailed competitive process to determine the right tyre supplier moving forward, Hankook stood out as the best candidate to help us continue to grow the event while supplying a product that our competitors will get the most out of across the weekend,” said Event Manager, Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, Sally Parkinson.

“Their enthusiasm and long-term support of Australian Motorsport, and Production Car racing in particular, is outstanding and we are looking forward to working closely with them as the race continues to grow.

“We would like to thank MRF for their six years of outstanding support of the race and recognise their contribution in continuing to build the Bathurst 6 Hour to what it is today.”

The new agreement will see every competitor utilise Hankook Ventus R-Spec Medium compound tyres throughout the April 18-20. The current specification tyre was developed specifically by Hankook in Australia for local conditions.

The brand currently supplies tyres to the First Focus Radical Cup Australia Series, the Precision National Sports Sedans Series and Hyper Racer X1 Hankook Australian Drivers Championship among other categories.

“We are immensely proud to rejoin the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour as the official tyre supplier. This race holds a special place in the hearts of motorsport enthusiasts and drivers alike, and we are excited to bring our advanced Hankook Ventus tyres back to Mount Panorama,” said Managing Director of Hankook Tyre Australia, June Cho.

“Our commitment to excellence in tyre technology is demonstrated through our global motorsports portfolio, including our role as a sponsor in Formula E, where we showcase our expertise in EV tyres, and our association with Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

“Additionally, we are thrilled to announce that we will be supplying tyres to the World Rally Championship starting in 2025.

Entries for the 2025 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour will open soon, and demand is expected to again be strong, while tickets and camping will also be on sale soon.