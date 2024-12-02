The move was expected with a growing push for the Australian to fill the seat occupied by the Haas-bound Ocon.

The Frenchman has been a divisive figure within the organisation, and sparked controversy at the Monaco Grand Prix when he came together with team-mate Pierre Gasly.

“BWT Alpine Formula 1 Team announces that Reserve Driver Jack Doohan will race in the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in place of Esteban Ocon,” Alpine confirmed.

“The change allows Esteban to be released to Haas to drive in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

“Jack, who has already been announced as an official driver for the 2025 season alongside Pierre Gasly, will race with the #61 as his registered Reserve Driver number and will also participate in the end-of-season test for the team at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“The team would like to thank Esteban for his time at the team and he will remain part of the team’s history achieving the first win for Alpine in Formula 1. We wish Esteban the best for the future.”

Following news of Oncon’s pending departure to Haas, Doohan was announced as his replacement.

It marked a promotion from his reserve driver role, which he’d filled for the past two seasons.

Doohan’s early F1 debut to a race seat comes courtesy of a three-way deal surrounding Ocon.

Conversations between Alpine advisor Flavio Briatore, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff (who maintains a management interest in Ocon), and Haas’ Ayao Komatsu negotiated an early release for the Frenchman, allowing him to take part in the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

The concession was the final race of the season, which has allowed Doohan to step into the car.

It’s understood the agreement was only reached in the hours after the Qatar Grand Prix.