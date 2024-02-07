The motion technology company has a heavy involvement in the worldwide motorsport scene and have established themselves as a brand in TCR Australia. This year will be Schaeffler's third in the category since it entered the series with GRM in 2022.

Cox and Schaeffler partnered for last year's season and notched up four podium finishes and sixth in the overall points standing. Cox became one of a popular driver due to his natural ability and fearless overtakes, which included his famous passes at Mount Panorama in his Improved Production days.

“TCR is one of the most competitive series in Australia, and with a few more strong contenders coming in its only getting tougher,” said Cox.

“Every year we start off with the intention to fight for the title. 2022 was a good year for us, and we'll be looking to recapture that form in 2024. The Peugeot is pretty tapped out, but the GRM crew have been doing an excellent job in maximising what we've got. We know at every track what the window is and the formula we need to produce the speed.

“It's great to have Schaeffler back onboard for this year, it was a great first season with them and the Schaeffler crew are very enthusiastic about their motorsport. There was a great turnout at every round and they're great fun to have around the garage as well. Super thankful to Pitcher Partners for their continued support as well, they've been fantastic supporters of mine for a while now.

“We've had a bit of a reset in the break, and we're ready to get stuck back into it.”

The Sydneysider competed in every season of TCR Australia and cemented himself as a constant threat at the front with 23 top three places and five race wins.

Pitcher Partners will also continue its support of the 30-year-old which stretches through all his TCR races. The first round of the new season begins this weekend at Sandown Raceway as part of the Shannons SpeedSeries with the three races shown live on 7mate.