“I am very pumped to lock away a two-year deal with a brand I am passionate and happy about, having been involved for more than a decade now,” Buchan said.

Buchan will again be behind the wheel of the HMO Customer Racing-prepared Hyundai I30 Sedan N TCR. He has confirmed his place for both the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Racing a Hyundai for the last three years wasn't the only factor in the signing as he has been involved with the team in multiple capacities for eight years.

“There is more contributing to the deal than just the results in the car. Of course, the title helped, but it's a culmination of several years of loyalty I have with them, as well as the amount of events I do with them in the background. I have good relationships on all levels,” he added.

“I have felt at home with Hyundai since day one, and, in my eyes, it's been a successful relationship. They want to go TCR racing, and they feel I am the right person for that. I have always said I will stick around for as long as they have me as it's a great honour representing them.

“TCR is the natural choice for me to call home for my car racing and to have the switch to Seven is amazing and exciting for the series. The category has always been good to me, so it was a no-brainer to come back.”

Buchan first raced in the series in 2021 when he replaced inaugural series champion Will Brown at HMO Customer Racing. In his debut at Symmons Plains, Buchan had a podium in his first race before a maiden victory later that year at Sydney Motorsport Park. In 2022 he finished third overall, with several podiums places and a win at Eastern Creek.

Two wins and six podiums ensured he won the 2023 series over his teammate Bailey Sweeney in the battle that went down to the last race of the year.

The 2024 Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series season gets underway with the Shannons SpeedSeries' first event of the year at Sandown International Raceway next month.