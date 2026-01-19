The two-time Dakar bikes winner capped off a breakthrough second Dakar on four wheels by leading the Toyota charge to the finish, achieving his pre-rally goal of a top 10 result after failing to reach the end last year.

Price ran consistently inside the leading group across the two-week rally and claimed stage podiums on Stage 9 and Stage 12, underlining his growing confidence behind the wheel of the Toyota Hilux alongside co-driver Armand Monleon.

Speaking after the final stage, Price admitted he was unaware of the historical significance of the result – the best cars finish for an Australian.

“I didn’t know that. Yeah look, I’ll claim that one,” he said. “But to be, I think it was eighth overall for the stage, for the rally, I’m really stoked.

“I set a goal to be top 10. And then to try and be top eight would be the ultimate goal.

“Yeah sure I come here to try and win, but, racing against these guys, they’ve got many years’ experience.

ad adad

“It’s a tall order and a big ask, but to finish eighth, I’m really really happy with this result.”

Price added that the result left him eager for more, despite the physical and logistical toll of the event.

“Honestly I wish Dakar would start tomorrow and we’d go again. But I’m sure all the mechanics are pretty keen for a couple of weeks rest.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toby Price (@tobyprice87)

The 38-year-old was also the highest-placed Toyota driver in a rally that proved volatile for the Japanese manufacturer, with last year’s runner-up Henk Lategan dropping out of contention late and Seth Quintero losing significant time through mechanical issues earlier in the event.

The issues for his teammates affected Price’s campaign too, with instances where he lost time by loaning spare tyres or stopping to tow the other Toyotas.

At the front, Nasser Al-Attiyah claimed a sixth Dakar car victory for Dacia after a hard-fought contest that saw multiple manufacturers and drivers trade blows across the rally. Ford’s Nani Roma finished runner-up, while Mattias Ekstrom completed the podium.

2026 Dakar Rally Cars Top 10