Evans GP is owned by Josh Evans and Dan Wells while Hong Kong-based Indian Daryanani races on a British licence. He needed to finish third or better in the final race of the three-round series to win the title. Evans GP also took out the team’s championship.

Rashid Al Dhaheri led the series after two rounds but missed the final round to focus on the next year’s Formula Regional European Championship. Gustav Jonsson was the only other in title contention but a puncture late in Race 1 and engine dramas in Race 2 made for two DNFs.

Australia was also represented by Adam Gotch’s AGI Sport who fielded three cars. Lead driver Jimmy Piszcyk was missing as he was in Rwanda Africa after he attended the FIA Awards night to receive his trophy for victory in the Australian Formula 4 Championship.

That left his teammate Nicolas Stati as the only Australian in the field as Evans GP’s Seth Gilmour completed free practice before he withdrew from the meeting.

The first race was won by Sebastian Wheldon, son the late two-time Indy 500 and Indy championship winner Dan Weldon. It was Sebastian’s debut in the series and his first victory outside his native United States. He won comfortably ahead of Mumbai Falcons teammate Chi Zhenrui who won Race 2 in similar style.

Daryanani finished third and his Evans GP teammate Canadian Alex Berg was 12th across the line. Stati was sixth but a post-race penalty relegated him to 10th. The other AGI drivers, Singapore’s Nooris Gafoor and Brit Emily Cotty were 13th and 15th respectively.

In Race 2, which also went safety car and incident free, Daryanani ran second throughout after he started third, Stati finished seventh, Berg 11th, Gafoor 12th after a 5s penalty, and Cotty 16th.

Many of the teams and drivers will now set their sights on 2025 with Formula Regional and F4 Middle East Championships and there will also be similar championships in the United Kingdom, Europe, South East Asia, Oceania and the United States.