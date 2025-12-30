Officials said Hamlin passed away at the hospital after being rescued from the blaze at the Gaston County property in North Carolina.

His wife, Mary Lou Hamlin, was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem, where she remains hospitalised and is actively being treated for her injuries.

The fire occurred Sunday evening (local time) at a residence on Blacksnake Road in the Stanley area.

Emergency crews were dispatched shortly after 6:15pm and encountered heavy fire conditions upon arrival.

Due to the rural location and lack of nearby fire hydrants, multiple departments responded and tanker trucks were used to supply water to the scene.

The home suffered extensive damage and ultimately collapsed as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Both occupants were initially transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a news release, Gaston County EMS stated that the cause of the fire remains undetermined due to the severity of the fire and resulting structural collapse.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

No additional details have been released at this time. The NASCAR community has begun to share condolences as the Hamlin family navigates this tragic loss.

Get the latest NASCAR news, stats and betting insights at MotorRacing.com