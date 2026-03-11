To mark the signing of a multi-year deal with the file management company, artist Mr Brainwash designed a scheme that, according to Trackhouse Racing, “represents the energy and innovation that defines both brands.”

Van Gisberge will debut the new look at the upcoming NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“The car looks epic,” said van Gisbergen.

“It’s an awesome way to celebrate an expanded partnership with such an innovative company like SuperFile.

“It’s certainly a bright and colourful design, kind of like the lights on the Vegas Strip. You won’t be able to miss it on the track.

“I’m looking forward to having SuperFile ride along on my NASCAR journey.”

Thierry Guetta – also known as Mr Brainwash – was born in France and lives in the United States.

His art style focuses on pop art, graffiti, and cultural iconography with large-scale installations, celebrity collaborations, and exhibitions.

NEWS: Celebrating our multi-year partnership with SuperFile! SVG will run this @MrBrainwash designed celebratory livery this weekend in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/qOxVPHEksB — Trackhouse Racing (@TeamTrackhouse) March 10, 2026

His work includes designing well-known album covers for musicians. Guetta was behind Madonna’s ‘Celebration’ album cover and has worked with Rick Ross and Kygo too.

“This is a massive, defining moment for us,” said Shane Valdez, CEO of SuperFile.

“I wanted it to begin where my story started. I grew up next to Sam’s Town, and my family is spread all across Las Vegas.

“This city raised me Vegas Born, Vegas Strong. So, when it came time to launch a multi-year partnership with Trackhouse, one of the most innovative teams in racing, doing it right here in Vegas wasn’t even a question.

“I’m creative and an engineer. I like building things that shouldn’t exist yet. That’s why bringing together a world class team, a globally recognised driver, and one of the most disruptive artists on the planet, Mr. Brainwash, to design the SuperFile/Trackhouse/Mr.Brainwash ‘SuperBrainHouse’ car made perfect sense.

“This is our celebration car, launching a multi-year partnership built on speed, art, and innovation. Nobody has ever seen anything like this car, just like nobody has ever seen anything like SuperFile.

“And just like this car, SuperFile is built to break the mould. It’s going to change the way the world stores, shares, and safeguards data forever.”

SuperFile will take sponsorship of Connor Zilisch’s #88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Camaro later in the year at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

