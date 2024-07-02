The Ford squad was an early adopter of the second Supercars tier, running multiple cars across the 2003-2006 seasons for the likes of Will Davison, Dean Canto, Warren Luff and Grant Denyer.

There was a brief return to Super2 in 2009 with Denyer, however apart from that the team has mostly focussed on its main game efforts since the mid-2000s.

That could change in the future, though, thanks to an ongoing investigation into a renewed Super2 programme.

That's being led by CEO David Noble, who has a keen interest in talent development through his background in the AFL.

Speaking to Speedcafe, Noble said both Super2 and additional main game entries – such as the wildcard that saw DJR junior Kai Allen make his Bathurst 1000 debut last year – are a “consistent discussion” for the DJR ownership group.

“It's not not on the radar,” said Noble.

“It's something that we have regular discussions about; where we're actually going and how do we move the organisation forward? How do we grow our own talent?

“That's a regular internal discussion for us. Making the numbers work is a bit tricky.

“I think that is a consistent discussion. Super2 and wildcards are a consistent part of your briefing. It comes up at the owners meeting every second month – where are we going? Which one would work? Does it suit our partners? Is there one that might have a bit more appetite for it?

“They are consistently there.”

As it stands, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Tickford Racing, Brad Jones Racing and Erebus Motorsport all have full Super2 programmes, while Blanchard Racing Team is running a limited programme with Jack Perkins, and PremiAir is involved in partnership with RM Racing Cars.

According to Noble, the advantages of running additional cars in either Super2 or in Supercars extend beyond developing drivers and into engineering and other high performance staff.

“You look at AFL, it's also geared in how you structure up your coaches and high performance and management, it's all integrated,” he said.

“In our sport, at the moment it's more staff related than it is athlete. In the other sport it is more athlete because there are more of them, but it doesn't mean the structure isn't the same as far of how it's intertwined.

“Then you've got co-drivers, and potential wildcard drivers. The other groups up and down pitlane have ventured into Super, so there's a whole host of that, which I think in the next two to three years that we'll need to flush out as we go forward.”