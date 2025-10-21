The team has again put up a VIP culinary experience at their Yatala-based race shop in Queensland as part of the auction list for Friday’s Pirtek Legends Night.

The auction has been launched through Lloyds Auctions and will go live in the room at the sold out Pirtek Legends Night, featuring supercars and NASCAR legend Marcos Ambrose, at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday night.

One hundred percent of proceeds from the auction will go to Motorsport Ministries, thanks to Lloyds Auctions who are a major partner in the fundraising program.

Click here to make your bid

The dinner will be hosted by one of Queensland’s leading catering companies and will include a sumptuous three-course meal and a supply of agreed beverages.

The guest list will include DJR ownership and management and the team’s 2026 drivers.

The evening will also include a personal one-on-one tour of the DJR facilities before everyone sits down for a unique dining experience in the middle of the DJR workshop.

There will also be some team merchandise for each of the four guests – and the team members will have no problem signing for you, according to DJR co-owner and Executive Chairman, Ryan Story.

“Last year’s inaugural Pirtek Legends Dinner was a terrific success and we were proud to be a part of it,” said Story.

“It really was a great motorsport community event and raised a good stack of money for Motorsport Ministries who do an amazing job in our sport.

“We will be back again with bells on and look forward to celebrating Marcos as the next legend.

“We are also keen to see a lot of money raised with the sale of our VIP dinner.”

Pirtek Legends Night founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray said that the support of DJR provide the original momentum to get the concept off the ground.

“The management at DJR have been incredibly enthusiastic and supportive of the Pirtek Legends Night from when we first suggested the idea,” said Murray.

“The generosity has extended this year with another VIP dinner which I am sure will generate some fierce bidding.”

“We cannot thank Dick Johnson, Ryan and David Noble enough for their genuine enthusiasm and willingness to do whatever they can.”

As well as the DJR VIP dinner you can also bid on a JW Marriott Gold Coast/Pirtek hospitality package, a flag with the signatures of all the Supercars champions in the modern era from 1993 and purchase an original Pirtek Enduro Cup signed by all the winners from 2013 to 2019.

Tony Longhurst has also donated $5000 worth of lift services at The Boat Works as well as a rare 1930 AJS motorcycle from his vintage collection.

There is also a list of experiences including a private jet tour to the 2026 Repco Bathurst 1000, a 15-person corporate experience at the Norwell Motorplex, a return trip for two to Highlands Park in New Zealand and a ride in a $4 million Aston Martin Vulcan, a Presidential Suite package at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa, a lunch with multiple AFL premiership player and coach Chris Scott, the chance to stand on the start line for a Top Fuel drag event and the chance to wave the chequered flag on Sunday at the Gold Coast 500.

Racing memorabilia includes a wheel and tyre from Marcos Ambrose’s Sprint Cup race-winning car from 2012 signed by Ambrose and Richard Petty and Shane Van Gisbergen’s NASCAR pole suit from Sonoma earlier this year.

2025 AUCTION LIST

1: ONE-OF-A-KIND RACE-WORN BRODIE KOSTECKI HELMET

2: WAVE THE CHEQUERED FLAG AT THE 2025 BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

3: EXCLUSIVE JW MARRIOTT GOLD COAST RESORT & SPA – PRESIDENTIAL SUITE

4: BOAT MAINTENANCE PACKAGE – THE BOAT WORKS

5: RETURN TRIP TO HIGHLANDS PARK AND RIDE IN ASTON MARTIN VULCAN

6: SIGNED V8 SUPERCARS CHAMPIONS CHEQUERED FLAG 1993-2024

7: THREE-DAY ON-TRACK PIRTEK CORPORATE AND JW MARRIOTT PACKAGE AT 2026

BOOST MOBILE GOLD COAST 500

8: LUNCH WITH MULTIPLE AFL PREMIERSHIP PLAYER & COACH CHRIS SCOTT

9: PRIVATE VIP DICK JOHNSON RACING DINNER – FOR FOUR!

10: EXTREMELY RARE AJS R7 VINTAGE MOTORCYCLE

11: NORWELL MOTORPLEX CORPORATE DAY FOR 15 PEOPLE

12: PIRTEK CUP TROPHY – SIGNED BY ALL THE WINNERS 2013-2019

13: SHANE VAN GISBERGEN SONOMA POLE-WINNING NASCAR SUIT

14: SIGNED WHEEL/TYRE FROM MARCOS AMBROSE 2012 WINNING NASCAR

15: STAND ON THE START LINE FOR A TOP FUEL EVENT

16: PRIVATE JET AND CORPORATE HOSPITALITY AT 2026 BATHURST 1000