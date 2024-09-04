Teams will have access to eight of what has been coined a ‘Hard-Wet’ tyre in the regulations alongside the regular slick and wet compound allocation.

The Hard-Wet is simply the old-spec Dunlop wet compound which was used before the updated softer version was introduced last season.

It is still used in the Dunlop Series and has been introduced to the Bathurst allocation to be used as an intermediate, given weather conditions can vary so much between the top and bottom of Mount Panorama.

As long expected, it is now confirmed that the sole slick compound on offer will be the hard compound, following a wave of negative feedback to using the soft tyre for the Great Race last year.

The higher degradation of the soft tyre led to drivers taking a more conservative approach to stint management, while marbles off the racing line made passing more difficult than usual.

Each car will begin this year’s Bathurst 1000 weekend with eight pre-marked and 52 event-marked hard compound tyres, with the pre-marked, and four of the event-marked, to be handed back after practice.

There will also be 40 wet compound tyres and the aforementioned eight Hard-Wets.