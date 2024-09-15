Car #1 was dropped from its jacks and released from its pit box without a right-rear wheel as the result of a miscue during a practice pitstop.

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan explained that the team had been slow in making a setup change on the Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood entry, which led to the car being sent early.

“They were practicing a change for the race and it took longer than the driver [change], which caught out the car controller,” he said.

“He said ‘drop the car’ and the change wasn’t actually finished. It’s just a procedural thing we’ll fix, it’ll be fine.”

The Sandown 500 is set to take place from 2:05pm local time.