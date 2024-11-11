Erebus has struck a supply deal with DJR that will see the famous Ford team buy chassis built by Erebus fabricator James White for next season.

The DJR deal marks a significant shift in philosophy for Erebus which has traditionally kept its manufacturing prowess to itself and steered clear of the customer route.

It is now going the other way, though, with Erebus putting itself on the market as a chassis supplier and flagging its intention to supply multiple teams, not just DJR.

“We have always been proudly a race team that held our cards close to our chest with our manufacturing skills, particularly with fabrication under the lead of James White,” said Erebus CEO Barry Ryan.

“Jimmy and I have been working together on and off since 2003, back in our days at Perkins Engineering. In 2016, when Erebus moved to Melbourne, we re-established our working relationship, and James became ‘Erebus’ – our sole source of fabrication and manufacturing work.

“We’ve generally kept everything we do in-house and exclusively for Erebus cars. Over the years, we have repaired several race cars for other teams and manufactured a lot of control Gen3 parts for others, contributing significantly to cost savings in the initial Gen3 builds.”

The upscale in manufacturing isn’t just limited to Supercars either, with Erebus open to work in both the wider motorsport and motoring industries.

That includes custom car fabrication, CAD design, custom machine work and in-house 3D Creaform scanning.