The reliability of the GM V8 was put in the spotlight recently due to a number of issue experienced by Camaro drivers.

After Darwin there was significant investigative work done to identify issues for the likes of Brodie Kostecki (which was a carry over from Perth), Macauley Jones and Nick Percat.

The thrust bearing was ultimately identified as the offending part with the field of Chevrolet engines refreshed between Darwin and Townsville.

The issue, and the fact that the thrust bearings are the ongoing source of investigation and development, is highlighted in the latest technical video from Brad Jones Racing.

Team owner Brad Jones and McNamara use the video to assess some of the damaged parts and better explain how the issue came to light.

Watch the video now.