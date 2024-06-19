Bahrain firming for pre-season testing

Bahrain looks the favourite to host pre-season testing for 2025 ahead of the season starting in Melbourne.

The date of Ramadan has forced a rejigged start to next season raising questions over where to go testing.

Bahrain has been the preferred location in recent years for both its stable climate and logistical simplicity given it has hosted the season start.

There is an argument for a return to Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, which historically hosted pre-season. The Spanish venue is cheaper but has less amicable weather.

However, despite the limited value of testing as F1 enters the final year of the current regulation cycle, the Middle East is tipped to hold three-days of running in early 2025.

Bearman gets Haas call-up

Oliver Bearman will complete a Friday outing for Haas at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The Englishman, who substituted for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, is widely expected to join the American-registered operation for 2025.

The Spanish GP outing is his second of the year with the team, having replaced Kevin Magnussen during Free Practice 1 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

A further four Friday outings are planned for the 19-year-old over the remaining 14 rounds beyond Spain, though teams are only obliged to run a rookie twice (once in each car) during the season.

Las Vegas general admission to cost £1000

A newly created ‘general admission' ticket for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will set fans back £1000.

The Heineken GA+ option is billed as a ‘premium general admission experience' though affords access to only a single corner.

Fans will have access to the ‘South Koval Zone', the Turn 4 right-hander which feeds drivers onto the straight following the opening sequence of corners.

The new tickets go on sale next week.

Leclerc takes part in Olympic relay

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has taken part in the torch relay ahead of this year's Paris Olympics.

The Monegasque carried the torch on Tuesday as it entered Monaco, relaying it across the Principality as it makes its way to Paris ahead of the opening ceremony on July 26.