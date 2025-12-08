The Briton’s podium was enough to secure his maiden world championship and make him Britain’s 11th F1 title-winner.

Needing only a top-three finish to clinch the crown, the 26-year-old still had to work harder than expected. An early pit stop dropped him into traffic after he slipped behind his teammate on the opening lap, forcing Norris into an intense fightback through the midfield.

Rather than opting for caution, Norris attacked with conviction, slicing through a tight DRS train and surviving a close brush with Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull before finally regaining the track position he needed.

Once clear, he managed the pressure with trademark composure, bringing home the third place that would ultimately confirm his 2025 title.

At the front, Verstappen controlled the race from the outset. Starting from pole, he maintained a steady buffer over Piastri across the early laps and only briefly lost the lead during the pit-stop cycle.

The Dutchman reclaimed first place on Lap 41 and went on to take his eighth victory of the season and the 71st win of his career.

Piastri, meanwhile, pushed relentlessly to keep his faint championship hopes alive. He signalled his intent immediately, sweeping around the outside of Norris at Turn 9 on the opening lap to take second and begin his chase of Verstappen.

Starting on the hard tyre, the Australian committed to a one-stop strategy and had just enough pace to stay ahead of his two-stopping teammate.

But he couldn’t halt Verstappen’s charge, with the Red Bull retaking the lead before Piastri’s only stop. The McLaren rejoined in second, where he pushed hard to close down Verstappen on fresher medium tyres, but ultimately had to settle for another strong podium to conclude his season.

The final standings leave Norris just two points clear of Verstappen, with Piastri 11 further back, delivering McLaren’s first drivers’ championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

A jubilant Norris expressed his relief after the race as he celebrated the biggest achievement of his career.

“It’s incredible. Pretty surreal,” he said.

“I dreamed of this for a long, long time – everyone does – a lot goes into a season like this.

“A lot of ups, a lot of downs, but none of that matters if you try to come out on top.

“The last seven, eight years I’ve been with McLaren, the last 17, 18 years of my life I’ve been chasing this dream.

“My best performances this year came when I needed them the most.”

Verstappen, despite missing out on a fifth title, said he had enjoyed the battle and the effort required to bring himself back into contention.

“We’ve had a rollercoaster of a year, especially in the beginning,” he said.

“It would’ve been easy to say ‘the season is done’ (when the lead was) 100 points plus, but they always kept trying to understand the issues.

“It’s been fun. The fightback has been really fun. In the end it doesn’t mean if you’re one point or 20 points behind, but it’s been cool — I’ve been enjoying it.”

Piastri, too, reflected proudly despite falling short.

“We gave it everything,” he said.

“We tried a bit of a gamble on strategy. We tried absolutely everything to win the race and try to give ourselves the best chance to win a championship.

“But ultimately we didn’t have the pace today. Gave it everything and that’s all you can ask for.”

All three title contenders made clean starts, with little separating them across the opening sectors.

But Turn 9 delivered one of the standout moments of the season as Piastri launched an audacious around-the-outside move on Norris.

With nothing to lose and needing a top-two finish to have any hope of the title, Piastri braked late and swept past his teammate in a brilliantly executed move that stunned the paddock and immediately put him in pursuit of Verstappen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

The pass seemed to unsettle Norris, who couldn’t immediately match Piastri’s pace and instead found himself under pressure from Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari shadowed the McLaren for the next 17 laps, maintaining DRS range but never quite close enough to make a move.

Norris became the first of the frontrunners to pit on Lap 17, rejoining ninth in a dense DRS train led by Tsunoda. What followed was one of Norris’s most aggressive stints of the year. He forced his way past Antonelli and Carlos Sainz before pulling off a bold double overtake on Lance Stroll and Liam Lawson, rapidly closing on Tsunoda.

With Norris approaching, Tsunoda was told over the radio that the McLaren was charging—prompting the Japanese driver to reply that he “knew what to do.”

He then defended fiercely, weaving aggressively down the back straight as Norris attempted to pass. Norris completed the move on the edge of track limits, and the incident was immediately noted by the stewards.

After review, Tsunoda was handed a five-second penalty for more than one change of direction, while Norris was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Verstappen pitted from the lead on Lap 24, handing Piastri an 18-second advantage. Starting on the hards allowed Piastri to commit to an extended opening stint, eventually boxing on Lap 42—one lap after Verstappen had reeled him in and retaken the lead.

With Verstappen not stopping a second time, Piastri didn’t have the pace to mount a serious challenge in the closing stages. Behind them, Leclerc’s early threat to Norris faded as the Ferrari settled into fourth.

George Russell delivered a controlled drive to fifth, securing second in the constructors’ championship for Mercedes over Red Bull. Fernando Alonso finished sixth after a consistent race that brought Aston Martin within striking distance of Racing Bulls for sixth in the standings.

Stroll added one more point in 10th, but even with Lawson and Isack Hadjar failing to score, Racing Bulls clung on to sixth overall by just four points.

Lawson and Stroll were among several drivers penalised five seconds for erratic driving, with Lawson ultimately tumbling to 18th. Oliver Bearman also received a penalty, dropping him from ninth on track to 12th at the flag.

His teammate Esteban Ocon salvaged points with seventh, finishing just ahead of an inspired Lewis Hamilton, who charged from the back of the grid to eighth. Nico Hulkenberg completed the points, taking two points for Sauber in their final grand prix under the iconic name.

With the curtain now closed on the 2025 season and a new world champion crowned, teams and drivers will enjoy a brief break before preparing for a radically new era of regulations in 2026.

The first track action of the new season comes with a private test in Barcelona from January 26–30, followed by the opening round in Melbourne on March 8.