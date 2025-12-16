The German manufacturer will compete as the Audi Revolut F1 Team when it joins the grid for the new regulations era in 2026, with its race livery set to be revealed on January 20 at an immersive event in the German capital.

The announcement marks a major step in Audi’s long-term project ahead of its debut season, formally bringing together Audi’s works operation with global fintech company Revolut, which was confirmed as title partner in July 2025.

The newly unveiled team name and logo reflect what Audi describes as a strategic alliance that goes beyond traditional sponsorship, with Revolut integrated into both the team’s fan engagement strategy and its operational infrastructure.

Audi says the Berlin launch will be the first time the Audi Revolut F1 Team presents its full identity to the world. The event will be staged as an exclusive experience on January 20, followed by a public opening on January 21 that will allow fans to take part in the occasion and see the team’s 2026 livery up close.

The livery reveal follows the unveiling of the Audi R26 Concept in November and comes less than 50 days before the opening round of the 2026 F1 season.

Audi said it had positioned the Berlin event as a statement of intent, designed to showcase the brand’s principles of clarity, technical intelligence and emotion as it prepares to enter the championship as a full works team.

As part of the rebrand, Sauber Motorsport AG will be renamed Audi Motorsport AG, while the team’s Technology Centre in Bicester will become the Audi Motorsport Technology Centre UK.

The wider Sauber legacy will remain in place through the retention of the Sauber Holding AG and Sauber Technologies AG names.

Audi AG chairman Gernot Dollner described the announcement as another defining moment in the project’s evolution.

“Unveiling the Audi Revolut F1 Team name and logo marks another major milestone on our journey into the pinnacle of motorsport,” Dollner said.

“Both give our ambition a clear identity, reflecting a strong vision and innovative spirit.

“We now look ahead to Berlin in January, where we will officially present this exciting new chapter for the Audi brand to the world.”

Revolut CEO and co-founder Nik Storonsky highlighted the broader significance of the partnership, which Audi says will play a role in the fintech company’s global expansion and ambition to reach 100 million customers.

“Revolut and Audi are uniting in Formula 1 with a global ambition to challenge the status quo and a shared obsession with engineering excellence,” Storonsky said.

“The Audi Revolut F1 team name and logo are the first symbols of a powerful alliance that will accelerate Revolut’s global growth.”

The collaboration will see Revolut Business integrated into the team’s financial operations and Revolut Pay used within Audi’s online store, while fans will be offered exclusive app-based benefits, activations and race access as part of the partnership.

On the sporting side, Audi continues to build continuity ahead of its debut, with Jonathan Wheatley in place as team principal and Mattia Binotto overseeing the project as head of the Audi Revolut F1 Team. Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto continue as the team’s driver line-up in 2026.

Binotto said the confirmation of the team’s name and launch plans gives the project a tangible identity as preparations accelerate.

“This announcement gives a name and a face to the incredible work being done by the team,” Binotto said.

“The team is taking shape, driven by a culture of precision and relentless ambition.

“The Berlin launch will be the first moment we stand together as a collective and invite our global fan base to join us ahead of our debut in 2026.”

Wheatley echoed that sentiment, stressing the importance of the announcement for a project spread across multiple countries.

“Today, our project takes on its official identity,” he said.

“The Audi Revolut F1 Team name is a symbol of the combined strength of our teams in Germany, UK and Switzerland, together with our partners.

“It provides a banner under which we all unite as we build towards 2026. This is a crucial milestone that energises the entire project and makes our long-term ambition tangible for everyone involved.”

Audi will take to the track for the first time as an F1 team later in January, with the Berlin launch coming just days before the opening pre-season running of the 2026 cars.