The reveal took place at the Audi Brand Experience Center in Munich, where CEO Gernot Dollner declared the R26 “a clear, ambitious statement” as the brand prepares to enter the sport for the first time.

“Entering Formula 1 is the next chapter in the company’s renewal,” Dollner said.

“Formula 1 will be a catalyst for the change towards a leaner, faster and more innovative Audi.”

The R26 Concept previews the colour scheme and “design language” of Audi’s first F1 challenger, which will be officially unveiled in January.

Finished in titanium, carbon black and Audi red, the minimalist livery also introduces red rings, a striking twist on one of motorsport’s most recognisable logos.

The livery also nods to Audi’s motorsport heritage, drawing inspiration from the Auto Union Type C, a legendary pre-war racing car from the company that would become modern Audi.

The R26 name is a nod to Audi’s debut year, but also coincidentally shares its moniker with Renault’s 2006 car, the machine that carried Fernando Alonso to his second world title.

Audi’s Formula 1 entry sees the manufacturer take full control of the former Sauber team, with operations spread across Germany, Switzerland, and the UK.

Power units are being developed in Neuburg with BP and designed to run on sustainable fuels, and have already completed a full race simulation on the test bench.

The race team will continue to operate from Hinwil, while a new technology office in Bicester provides access to Britain’s renowned “Motorsport Valley” talent pool, supporting development and integration across the program.

Former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto will lead the project alongside team principal Jonathan Wheatley, who joined earlier this year after nearly two decades with Red Bull. Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto will remain at the helm for the team’s first season.

“We are not entering Formula 1 just to be there. We want to win,” Dollner said. “At the same time, we know that you don’t become a top team in Formula 1 overnight.

“It takes time, perseverance and tireless questioning of the status quo.

“By 2030, we want to fight for the world championship title.”

Binotto said the goal was clear but realistic.

“The Audi F1 Project is the most exciting project in motorsports, if not in sports overall,” he said.

“The goal is clear: to fight for championships by 2030.

“That journey takes time, the right people, and a mindset of continuous improvement.

“Formula 1 is one of the most competitive environments. Becoming a champion is a journey of progress.”

Wheatley described the transformation inside the team as “remarkable” since Audi’s takeover.

“Championship-winning teams are not built on magic – they are built on people who believe in each other, in the process, and in the destination,” he said.

The R26 Concept also represents Audi’s new design philosophy, which Chief Creative Officer Massimo Frascella said was “clear, technical, intelligent and emotional.”

Audi will unveil its first full F1 car in January, with pre-season testing in Barcelona and Bahrain ahead of its debut at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.