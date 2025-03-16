It’s an all-McLaren front row for the 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris will start from pole with local favourite Oscar Piastri alongside him.

Max Verstappen will start third, his qualifying lap almost four-tenths away from the absolute pace.

Jack Doohan showed promising pace before being caught out by a Lewis Hamilton spin in Qualifying 2, while Liam Lawson will take the start for his first race with Red Bull from 18th.