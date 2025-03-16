It’s an all-McLaren front row for the 2025 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix.
Lando Norris will start from pole with local favourite Oscar Piastri alongside him.
Max Verstappen will start third, his qualifying lap almost four-tenths away from the absolute pace.
Jack Doohan showed promising pace before being caught out by a Lewis Hamilton spin in Qualifying 2, while Liam Lawson will take the start for his first race with Red Bull from 18th.
|1. Lando Norris
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|2. Oscar Piastri
(McLaren – Mercedes)
|3. Max Verstappen
(Red Bull – Honda)
|4. George Russell
(Mercedes)
|5. Yuki Tsunoda
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|6. Alex Albon
(Williams – Mercedes)
|7. Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)
|8. Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)
|9. Pierre Gasly
(Alpine – Renault)
|10. Carlos Sainz
(Williams – Mercedes)
|11. Isack Hadjar
(Racing Bulls – Honda)
|12. Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|13. Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin – Mercedes)
|14. Jack Doohan
(Alpine – Renault)
|15. Gabriel Bortoleto
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|16. Kimi Antonelli
(Mercedes)
|17. Nico Hulkenberg
(Sauber – Ferrari)
|18. Liam Lawson
(Red Bull – Honda)
|19. Esteban Ocon
(Haas – Ferrari)
|20. Oliver Bearman
(Haas – Ferrari)