The Haas driver is set to start this afternoon’s race around Albert Park from pit lane following changes to his car under parc ferme conditions.

Bearman has endured a torrid start to his first season as a full-time driver.

He crashed midway through opening practice on Friday and was forced to sit out the second session.

Back on track for Free Practice 3 on Saturday, he dipped a wheel into the grass under braking for Turn 11, spinning him into the gravel and out of the session just three minutes in.

Qualifying then revealed a gearbox issue in the young Brit’s car, leaving him without a time at the end of the hour.

“MoneyGram Haas F1 Team changed the setup of the suspension of Car 87 under Parc Ferme, this not being in accordance with Article 40.9 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. Car 87 is therefore required to start the Race from pit lane.”

Once a car leaves the garage in qualifying, it enters parc ferme, with any changes attracting a pit lane penalty.

“I mean, pretty unforgiving circuit, and two seemingly small errors giving big consequences and missing out on all of my running,” Bearman said of his weekend to date.

“Clumsiness from my side to make these errors honestly, and that’s not good enough.

“And then, of course, the gearbox issue in the qualifying pretty much sums up what we’ve had so far.”

gest critic, and I’m the most disappointed in myself, and need to rectify that, but nothing, [Komatsu has offered, ed.] only encouragement.”

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix promises to be a wet one.

Rain hit Melbourne overnight and saw the Formula 3 race cut short this morning, the Supercars race cancelled, and F2 race abandoned.

Conditions have eased and are expected to continue improving ahead of the F1 start time at 15:00 AEDT.