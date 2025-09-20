Lando Norris set the pace in a blustery final practice in Baku, his 1m41.223s lap just 0.222s quicker than Max Verstappen, with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri third.

Lewis Hamilton continued his strong form in fourth, only 0.276s off the top, ahead of Mercedes pair Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. Alex Albon impressed again in seventh, with Oliver Bearman eighth after briefly leading, while Liam Lawson recovered from a spin to take ninth and Charles Leclerc rounded out the top ten.

Qualifying gets underway at 4pm local time (10pm AEST).