Oscar Piastri stormed to sprint pole at Spa with a new lap record of 1:40.510s — nearly half a second clear of Max Verstappen — to claim his third career sprint qualifying pole position.

The Aussie rebounded from a scare in SQ2, where his first lap was deleted for track limits at Raidillon, before recovering to scrape into SQ3. He delivered under pressure, with Lando Norris rounding out the top three.

Charles Leclerc was fourth, ahead of Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli both spun out in SQ1, while big names like Russell, Alonso and Lawson were knocked out in SQ2.

Isack Hadjar impressed again with P9, as five teams missed out on SQ2. The Belgian Sprint begins at 12pm local (8pm AEST) on Saturday.