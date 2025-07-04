Lewis Hamilton got his home Grand Prix weekend off to a strong start by topping the timesheets in FP1 at Silverstone — his first session-topping result for Ferrari since March.

The seven-time world champion edged out McLaren’s Lando Norris by just 0.023s, with Oscar Piastri rounding out the top three in a close session.

Charles Leclerc backed up Ferrari’s form in fourth, while George Russell led Mercedes’ charge in fifth.

Rookies Arvid Lindblad and Paul Aron made appearances, with Lindblad becoming the second-youngest driver in F1 weekend history. He finished 14th, ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Several drivers, including Gabriel Bortoleto and Lance Stroll, spun at Copse, with Bortoleto’s triple spin the most dramatic.

FP2 gets underway at 4pm local time (1am AEST).