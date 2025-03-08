Formula 1 and the FIA have issued a joint statement confirming the American-owned operation will be permitted on the grid next season after agreeing commercial terms with F1.

It follows the announcement late last year of an agreement in principle to work towards that outcome.

“As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula 1 was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport,” said F1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

“I want to thank GM and TWG for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula 1.”

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem added: “Today marks a transformative moment, and I am proud to lead the Federation in this progressive step for the championship.

“The FIA Formula 1 Championship’s expansion to an 11th team in 2026 is a milestone.

“GM/ Cadillac brings fresh energy, aligning with the new FIA 2026 regulations and ushering in an exciting era for the sport.

“The Cadillac Formula 1 Team’s presence in the paddock will inspire future competitors and fans.

“Their entry strengthens our mission to push motorsport’s boundaries at the highest level.”

The Cadillac squad, operated by TWG Motorsports with support from General Motors, first attempted to enter F1 under the Andretti banner in 2023.

While approved by the FIA as part of its expressions of interest process launched that February, it was ultimately rejected by F1 on commercial grounds last January.

That decision caught the attention of lawmakers in the United States, with a Department of Justice investigation launched into the legality of the rejection.

It was alleged that the decision could have been in breach of antitrust legislation while also raising questions regarding the separation of commercial and regulatory elements of F1.

The Andretti effort also met with stiff opposition from within the paddock as existing teams feared the negative impact a new team’s inclusion would have on their own finances.

Last November, F1 made an about-face on the entry when it issued a statement confirming an intent to work towards formalising the entry for 2026.

It’s thought that was triggered by a combination of pressure applied by the DOJ investigation, the departure of long-serving Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, and Michael Andretti stepping away from his eponymous operation.

That view is underlined by the fact that nothing has fundamentally changed in the project aside from Andretti’s departure and a change in the formal team name.

“For the past years, we have worked hand in hand with GM, to lay a robust foundation for an extraordinary F1 entry,” said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports.

“Now, with 2026 in our sights after today’s final approval from the FIA and Formula 1, we’re accelerating our efforts—expanding our facilities, refining cutting-edge technologies and continuing to assemble top-tier talent.

“We’re thrilled the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is official, as the team has been accelerating its work,” added GM President Mark Reuss.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the support from the FIA and Formula 1 leadership for us and for our partners at TWG. The excitement only grows as we get closer to showcasing GM’s engineering expertise on the prestigious global stage of F1.”

The squad’s addition to the 2026 grid will make it the first new team on the grid since Haas in 2014 and the second American-registered operation.

It will be headed by Graeme Lowdon, who formerly worked with Manor and who has played an instrumental part in driving the project onto the grid.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the effort put in by the entire Cadillac Formula 1 Team,” he said.

“This announcement is the next step in getting on the grid and continues our efforts towards building a full-works team.

“Through the long and thorough application process, we have never lost pace in our planning or our belief in the mission.

We can’t wait to go racing and give fans a new team to cheer for.”

However, it’s operation base is in the United Kingdom, with a new facility in Silverstone coming online last year in addition to operations in Indianapolis and Charlotte in the United States.

That has been filled via a heavy recruitment drive, highlighted by signing F1’s own technical guru Pat Symonds and has seen it assemble a team of over 300 people working on aerodynamics, chassis and component development, software and vehicle dynamics simulation.

Cadillac will initially use Ferrari power units and gearboxes upon entry to F1 though GM plans to develop its own power unit.

That proved a critical element to the project’s ultimate approval having initially intended to rely on ‘obligation to supply’ regulations after its deal with Renault expired.

“Ongoing preparation and development of our power unit continues, and we’ve been working hard to hire top-tier talent,” said Russ O’Blenes, who has been named CEO of TWG GM Performance Power Units.

“As we continue to add more experienced engineering personnel, we look forward to running our first V6 in the near future.”

No drivers have yet been signed though IndyCar star Colton Herta and ex-Sauber racer Zhou Guanyu are the leading contenders to drive for the fledgling outfit when it makes its debut next season.