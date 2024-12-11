Cadillac is set to enter F1 in 2026 after the sport’s commercial rights holder changed its stance on the project, which was formerly known as Andretti Global.

F1 had rejected the initial proposal which relied initially on the obligation to supply regulations for power units.

A deal has since been struck with Ferrari that will see Cadillac F1 become a customer of the Scuderia, taking on the supply set to be given up by Sauber as it becomes Audi.

“We are thrilled to partner with Ferrari as the power unit and gearbox supplier for our Cadillac team, bringing together two remarkable legacies,” said Cadillac team principal Graeme Lowdon.

“Choosing the right power unit partner is crucial, and we trust in Ferrari’s passion, excellence and the exceptional capabilities of their people.”

Ferrari team boss, Fred Vasseur, added: “It’s great to see the commitment of another American team, backed by one of the most highly respected marques in the motor industry, at a time when Formula 1 is increasing in popularity in the United States.

“We are delighted therefore that we will be supplying the team with our power unit and gearbox as the basis of this technical collaboration.

“It means we will continue to have two ‘customer teams’ in the championship with all the benefits this brings in terms of technical development within Ferrari.”

Alongside its supply to Cadillac, Ferrari will also continue to provide power units for the Haas F1 team, that relationship having recently been extended through until 2028.

Inking a deal with Cadillac is a shrewd move from Ferrari as F1 moves into a new regulatory era with all-new power unit regulations.

Additional supply agreements increase the data available for the power unit manufacturer, which will be critical in the formative days of the regulations.

While Ferrari will supply three operations, the factory team included, Mercedes will supply four (Mercedes, McLaren, Williams, and Alpine),

Red Bull-Ford will supply two teams (Red Bull Racing and RB), leaving Audi and Honda (Aston Martin) with one apiece.

It is expected that Cadillac will enter as a power unit manufacturer in its own right from 2028.