The American manufacturer, joining the grid in 2026 as the sport’s 11th entrant, will reveal its colours on February 8 in a TV spot during the NFL championship game.

The decision places the team’s introduction on one of the biggest broadcast stages in the world, with last year’s Super Bowl drawing 127.7 million viewers — the largest single-network audience in US television history. The halftime show featuring Kendrick Lamar attracted an even bigger 133.5 million.

A typical 30-second advertising slot costs around $8 million USD ($12 million AUD), underscoring the scale of Cadillac’s push as it positions itself as the only American automaker competing in Formula 1.

“The Super Bowl is one of the rare moments in American culture where sports, entertainment and storytelling come together, and it gives us a chance to introduce Cadillac Formula 1 Team on a stage that reflects who we are,” Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss said.

The livery is set. See you Super Bowl Sunday 👀 Mark your calendars 🔗 https://t.co/8AvMbPRebR pic.twitter.com/v4OhtpzG5k — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) December 3, 2025

“We’re proud of our American heritage, and we want to show up in a way that feels bold, innovative and distinctly ours. This is just the beginning, but it’s a moment I’m incredibly proud of.”

Towriss added that the broadcast aligns with Cadillac’s underdog story as it joins a field dominated by long-established European competitors, describing the entry as a team “joining Formula One but doing it from a standing start.”

Cadillac enters F1 backed by General Motors and TWG Motorsports, led by former Marussia boss Graeme Lowdon.

The team has signed multiple Grand Prix winners Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, with Colton Herta to serve as test driver. The operation will initially run Ferrari power units before GM’s own engines are ready later this decade.

Ahead of the reveal, Cadillac will complete private testing of its 2026 challenger at Barcelona from January 26-30.

The Super Bowl appearance will fall just days before the first televised pre-season test in Bahrain from February 11-13, followed by a second test from February 18-20.

The team will then prepare for its debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8.

The Super Bowl airing will be the first time an F1 team has launched a car or livery during another major sporting event, reflecting both Cadillac’s marketing firepower and Formula 1’s surging popularity in the United States.