The deal secures the long-term future of the high-speed street circuit on the Caspian Sea, which first joined the schedule in 2016.

Initially held as the European Grand Prix, it has since become one of F1’s most unpredictable events, producing seven different winners across eight editions.

Sergio Perez remains the only repeat victor, while Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Oscar Piastri, Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Rosberg and Valtteri Bottas have each claimed a single win.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali hailed the agreement, describing Baku as a unique venue that delivers consistently dramatic racing.

“There’s an incredible energy to the city of Baku and since our first Grand Prix here in 2016 Formula 1 has consistently received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from the people of Azerbaijan,” he said.

“This renewal reflects the strong trust and commitment between Formula 1, the Azerbaijani Government, and the promoter, and paves the way for an exciting future in the country.”

Dr. Farid Gayibov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, called the extension a sign of the country’s ambition to remain a hub for international sport.

“The extension of our partnership with Formula 1 reflects the vision and direction of Azerbaijan’s leadership, ensuring that our country continues to stand as a global hub for major sporting events,” he said.

Baku’s renewal further strengthens F1’s long-term calendar picture.

With the Dutch Grand Prix due to stage its final race in 2026 and Spain expected to fall off in favour of Madrid after that season, the only event without a confirmed future beyond 2026 is the United States Grand Prix in Austin.