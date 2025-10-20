Since joining the calendar in 2012, COTA, on the outskirts of Austin, Texas, has become a mainstay of the championship, combining high-quality racing with a festival atmosphere that regularly draws crowds exceeding 430,000 fans.

F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said the event had become a cornerstone of the sport’s success in America.

“Since 2012 the United States Grand Prix has continued to grow in strength and popularity, and I want to thank the City of Austin and Travis County for hosting us,” Domenicali said.

“Each year, the event at the Circuit of the Americas stands out as a true highlight for fans, drivers, and teams alike.”

COTA Chairman Bobby Epstein said the renewal reflected the passion of fans and the support of the local community.

“We’re glad Formula 1 has found a home in Texas, and are grateful to the fans, teams, and the entire F1 community who have consistently supported us and made the United States Grand Prix a favourite stop on the global calendar,” Epstein said.

The contract means COTA will overtake Watkins Glen as the longest-serving F1 track in the United States at the 2033 race.

The 5.5-kilometre circuit has delivered a string of memorable moments since its debut, with six different winners across 13 editions.

Lewis Hamilton holds the record with five victories, while Max Verstappen moved to within one of that mark with his win at this year’s race.

Beyond the on-track action, the event continues to deliver major economic benefits for Austin and Texas.

Over its first decade, the Grand Prix generated an estimated US$7 billion (A$10.8 billion) in economic impact, with the 2023 event alone contributing more than US$1 billion (A$1.5 billion) in direct and indirect spending and producing US$38 million (A$58.6 million) in state tax receipts.

The extension makes Austin the last race on this year’s calendar to secure its future beyond 2026.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort is currently scheduled to host its final race in 2026, while Spain’s traditional Barcelona round is expected to be replaced by the new Madrid Grand Prix, which joins the calendar next year. Imola will not return after the end of this season.