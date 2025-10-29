Cadillac Racing announced Herta as part of its 2026 line-up to compete in North America’s highest level of sports car racing, GTP, with Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR).

Herta will join Jordan Taylor and Louis Deletraz in the #40 WTR car for three events – the Daytona 24, Sebring 12 Hours, and Petit Le Mans – a 10-hour race at Road Atlanta.

The sister #10 WTR car will be shared by Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque with ex-Formula 1 driver Will Stevens joining for the three endurance races.

Out of the Action Express Racing stable, Earl Bamber will once again team up with Jack Aitken in the #31 with support from Frederik Vesti.

“Super excited to join Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing for the endurance rounds next year,” said Herta.

“We had some success last time I was with the team, and I hope to continue that.

“Jordan and Louis are some of the best drivers in the business, and it’s a pleasure to join them on this adventure.

“I can’t wait to get behind wheel of the Cadillac’s naturally aspirated engine. Daytona can’t come soon enough.”

Herta will race the Cadillac V-Series.R prototype, which is powered by 5.5-litre naturally aspirated V8. This year marks Cadillac’s fourth in IMSA’s top GTP division.

Herta will spend the lion’s share of his season in Europe with Hitech GP in Formula 2 and as Cadillac’s Formula 1 test driver and reserve.

“I’m excited to get going for next year,” said eponymous team owner Wayne Taylor.

“It will be our second year with the Cadillac V-Series.R and we have learned so much this year.

“Having the same drivers for the full season and Will Stevens in the No. 10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing for the IMEC rounds brings great continuity to our program and ensured success.

“We are delighted that Colton Herta can join Jordan and Louis in the No. 40 Cadillac WTR V-Series.R for the endurance events.

“The trio has been a great match and had great success working together in 2024.

“Our team has so much positivity going into 2026 and we are all looking forward to the November test in Daytona.”

2026 IMSA SportsCar Championship calendar

Round 1: January 24-25 – Daytona

Round 2: March 21 – Sebring

Round 3: April 18 – Long Beach

Round 4: May 3 – Laguna Seca

Round 5: May 30 – Detroit

Round 6: June 28 – Watkins Glen

Round 7: July 12 – Mosport

Round 8: August 2 – Road America

Round 9: August 23 – VIR

Round 10: September 20 – Indianapolis

Round 11: October 3 – Road Atlanta