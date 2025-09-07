The 25-year-old IndyCar star will leave Andretti Global at the end of the season to contest F2, a move aimed at securing the final superlicence points he needs for F1 eligibility.

It also forms part of Cadillac’s plan to ready him for its 2026 entry by giving him crucial experience on European circuits and with Pirelli tyres.

“For Colton, this has always been a dream of his, to drive in Formula 1,” Towriss told Sky Sports F1. “But to do that, this is the path he had to take.

“He has to take a huge risk, a huge amount of risk.

“No seat is guaranteed to Colton. This is Formula 1.”

Cadillac’s debut line-up will feature Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas, leaving Herta on the sidelines in a test and development role.

While the expectation is that he could step up in 2027, Towriss made clear nothing is promised.

“I’m confident Colton will get his shot, but he’s got to earn it,” he said.

“He’s not entitled to that seat; he’s not guaranteed the seat from that standpoint. He’s going over to prove that he belongs in Formula 1.”

Towriss stressed the importance of Herta adapting to the technical demands of F2.

“I think probably even tyres over tracks,” he explained. “I think he adapts to tracks very quickly.

“A number of the tracks he would have raced on in a younger, earlier part of his career.

“And I think really the experience around tyres is going to be an important part for him.””

For Cadillac, signing Herta is as much about proving American talent belongs on the F1 stage as it is about developing its future line-up.

But Towriss reiterated that reputation and marketability count for little if Herta cannot deliver.

“The entitlement model from the US hasn’t worked out that well in the past,” he said.

“We really want to build that body of work, the knowledge that’s necessary to see if he has what it takes to drive in Formula 1.”