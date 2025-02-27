From 2025, drivers will effectively have to make a minimum of two pit stops during the course of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Raised by the F1 Commission earlier this month, the FIA World Motor Sport Council has voted through changes for the historic event.

“The WMSC reviewed a proposal regarding the implementation of a mandatory 2-stop strategy (in both wet and dry conditions) for the Monaco GP, with the primary intent of improving the sporting spectacle of this race,” a statement from the governing body confirmed.

“Following recent discussions in the F1 Commission, a specific requirement for the Monaco GP has been approved mandating the use of at least three sets of tyres in the race, with a minimum of two different tyre compounds to be used if it’s a dry race.”

The move comes in an attempt to spice up the on-track action during the race, which has long become a processional affair.

It’s a move 2024 race winner, Charles Leclerc, supports.

“Yeah, because strategy will become a bit more of a thing then, which I think is a good thing,” the Monaco-native has previously opined.

“Monaco is super exciting on a Saturday. For us drivers, it’s incredible. It’s the best qualifying of the year.

“Then, on the Sunday, it can get a little bit too… Yeah, there’s not much happening.

“This is a way to spice things up a bit more.”

Monaco holds a contract to remain on the F1 calendar until at least 2031.

From next year, it will move from its traditional end-of-May date and be held on the first weekend in June instead.

It will also boast a title sponsor for the first time in its history this year in another step away from its heritage.